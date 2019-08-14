Auto sector employers are optimistic about wage talks with Numsa
Industry body’s offer is nearly three-quarters less than the 20% pay increase across the board that the union wants
14 August 2019 - 17:13
Automotive sector employers have broken their silence on the protracted wage talks with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), saying that they are looking “promising”.
The Automobile Manufacturers Employers Organisation (Ameo) held another round of wage negotiations with Numsa in Pretoria from Monday to Wednesday aimed at reaching an agreement and averting a strike.
