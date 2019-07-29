Landmark silicosis settlement could exceed R5bn

Six of SA’s biggest gold mining companies could be liable to pay victims of silicosis more than the R5bn in a settlement approved by the high court in Johannesburg.

The total compensation amount depends on the number of claims that have been made and are still to be made, according to human rights attorneys representing class-action members at a media briefing held in Parktown on Monday.

“The guarantees of R5bn are regarded by both sides as being a reasonable estimate of what the ultimate liability might be, so it’s possible that it could be more than that … or less”, said attorney Michael Murray.

The R5bn landmark settlement was approved by the high court last Friday and is the result of a historic class action which dates back to 2012 when mine workers, as represented by Richard Spoor Attorneys, Abrahams Kiewitz incorporated and the Legal Resource Centre, filed the lawsuit seeking compensation for silicosis and other occupational lung disease they suffered because of their work on the mines.

Gold mining companies party to the settlement are African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony and Sibanye-Stillwater. They will pay between R10,000 to R500,000 per claimant, depending on the severity of each case. Families of deceased mine workers are also eligible for compensation.

According to Graham Briggs, chair of the Occupational Lung Diseases working group and former CEO of Harmony , the nature of the settlement allows it to focus on the needs of claimants rather than fixating on the amount alone.

“A lot of settlements often are about the amount without knowing how many claims there may be. This is different because it’s not about the amount. It’s about the settlement amount per claimant. That means it’s open-ended … because we are not sure of how many claimants there are,” said Briggs.

Following last week’s court agreement, affected mine workers still have the opportunity to opt out of the agreement before funds are paid out. The legal team said it is likely that only a few class-action members will go this route. Those who do not opt out will potentially forfeit their right to later sue any of the companies.

