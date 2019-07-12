National / Labour

LOW CONSUMER SPENDING

Auto sector’s 4.5% pay offer underlines pain

12 July 2019 - 05:10 Luyolo Mkentane
Picture: 123RF/STOCK SOLUTIONS
Picture: 123RF/STOCK SOLUTIONS

Employers in SA’s automotive industry have offered workers nearly three-quarters less than the pay increases they are demanding.

This underlines the weak finances and sales in the sector, which is grappling with lower consumer spending on big items.

The National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa), which is demanding pay rises of 20% over three years, has agreed to run the 4.5% offer from the Automobile Manufacturers Employers Organisation (AMEO) by its members for approval, potentially reducing the prospect of a strike in this vital economic sector.

Should the parties not find common ground, the resulting disruption in the sector will have a severe effect on the economy.

The automotive sector contributes more than 7% to GDP, which contracted 3.2% in the first quarter of 2019.

In his state of the nation address in June, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that SA had to revitalise and expand its productive sectors if it was to meet its GDP growth targets of 1.3% in 2019 and 1.7% in 2020.

On Thursday, Numsa’s automotive and tyre co-ordinator, Vusumuzi Mkhungo, told Business Day that the talks got under way this week.

"We have laid out the road map for these negotiations. The employers are saying their opening position is a 4.5% wage increase," he said.

"We are now reporting back to our members as to what is the attitude of employers, and we shall get a fresh mandate from them on the way forward."

SA’s automotive industry has been struggling to grow sales faster in recent months as debt-laden consumers battling job losses put off buying cars and other big-ticket items.

The latest industry figures show that new-car sales continued to lose ground in June, falling 1.6% and bringing the decline so far this year to 3.7%.

AMEO spokesperson Andile Dlamini said that because the formal national bargaining forum wage negotiations with Numsa began earlier this
week it would be premature
to comment.

Numsa’s other demands include morning, afternoon and night allowances of 10%, 20% and 30%, respectively.

In addition, the trade union is demanding an annual bonus increase from 8.33% to 12%, six months’ paid maternity leave and 10 days paid paternity leave, as well as a transport allowance of R5,000 a month. Numsa also wants clerks, welders, spray painters and metal-finish workers to be paid a 20% allowance.

In 2016, Numsa, with 450,000 members, emerged from protracted wage talks with a three-year agreement for a 10% increase for the first year and 8% for each successive year.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

Speed bumps ahead for SA’s motor sector

The motor sector’s multiyear wage agreement has come to an end. It’s unclear yet what will replace it – but bruising employer-union talks look ...
Features
1 week ago

Numsa willing to tone down 20% wage-hike demand in the auto sector

But the union wants other claims met, such as shift allowances and a bonus increase
National
1 week ago

Drop in vehicle sales shows challenge facing domestic market

Lower fuel costs and interest rates may help industry
Economy
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Auto sector’s 4.5% pay offer underlines pain
National / Labour
2.
Police minister Bheki Cele deploys army to ...
National
3.
Eskom’s coal-fired Kendal plant admits to not ...
National
4.
Black industrialists programme to get R40bn ...
National

Related Articles

Vehicles sector tables 4.5% wage offer as opening position

National

Speed bumps ahead for SA’s motor sector

Features

WATCH: What can be done to address SA’s unemployment crisis

Economy

Naamsa facing grave ‘challenges’

Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.