National / Labour

Policy hawk Mminele’s exit leaves the Reserve Bank vulnerable

28 June 2019 - 05:10 Warren Thompsonand Karl Genertzky
Reserve Bank deputy governor Daniel Mminele. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/SUNDAY TIMES
Reserve Bank deputy governor Daniel Mminele. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/SUNDAY TIMES

After months of speculation, the SA Reserve Bank confirmed that deputy governor Daniel Mminele will depart when his term ends on Sunday, setting off speculation about his replacement and the effect on the institution’s policy direction.

Together with governor Lesetja Kganyango, whose first five-year term ends in November, Mminele is perceived as a policy hawk, and has recently mounted strong defences of the Bank’s independence and inflation-targeting policy framework in the face of political attacks from within the ANC.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article: Mminele’s exit leaves the Bank vulnerable

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

Reserve Bank deputy governor Daniel Mminele steps down

The long-serving proponent of inflation targeting will retire on June 30
National
21 hours ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA should be glad to have a Bank that is deaf to political noise

Growth has slowed because the rest of government has failed to do its job of removing the constraints on business
Opinion
1 week ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Too much reserve about the Bank

While the president clarified the mandate, he should have lifted uncertainties around the deputy governors — and Eskom
Opinion
4 days ago

ISAAH MHLANGA: Treading a fine line, Reserve Bank likely to make its cut in September

It can't be seen to be yielding to political pressure, and will have a stronger case if it follows the US Fed
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Reserve Bank debate a big distraction

The noise about the Bank is just another expression of the tendency to postpone difficult conversations and seek distractions
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Policy hawk Mminele’s exit leaves the Reserve ...
National / Labour
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Reserve Bank appointments on ice ...
National
3.
Court halts lawyer’s allegedly fraudulent claims
National / Health
4.
Numsa’s Lanxess miners end underground strike
National / Labour

Related Articles

Ramaphosa considers vacancies at Reserve Bank

National

Reserve Bank’s Daniel Mminele tipped to take over as Absa CEO

Companies / Financial Services

Inflation targeting the best way to support growth, Mminele says

National

More monetary stimulus will see higher interest rates, warns Daniel Mminele

Economy

Christopher Loewald appointed to monetary policy committee

National

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Reserve Bank needs settled leadership

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.