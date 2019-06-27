Numsa’s Lanxess strike could, tentatively, end soon

The strike at Lanxess chrome mine could end on Thursday if workers accept a proposal from the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa).

The disgruntled employees staged an underground sit-in on June 19 to protest against wide-ranging allegations of corruption, financial irregularities, sexual harassment and the dismissal of Numsa members at the Rustenburg mine.

On Thursday, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola told Business Day that union leaders and Lanxess management held marathon discussions on Wednesday evening to try to end the impasse.

The late night meeting followed another meeting on Sunday, at which Numsa held discussions with Lanxess acting CEO Boitumelo Mbatha, with the intervention of Monageng Mothiba, an inspector from the department of mineral resources and energy.

According to a tentative, in-principle agreement, a mine captain accused of rape will be placed on special leave with immediate effect, and the files of the 56 dismissed employees will be reviewed to ascertain whether the sanctions were appropriate, among other things.

However, Hlubi-Majola said the Wednesday meeting “collapsed” after the parties could not find a common way forward regarding the future of the 56 dismissed workers.

“What’s going to happen now is that Numsa is going to present a proposal to our members [on Thursday]. If our members accept the proposal the strike will end,” she said, refusing to divulge details about the proposal as it needs to ratified by workers first.

On Tuesday, Numsa held a media briefing in which it accused the mine’s management of unilaterally changing the rules of the employee share ownership scheme (Esop), which was valued at about R70m in 2017.

The controversial ownership scheme was established in 2007 and it was envisaged that after it matured in 10 years, workers would receive their pro rata share in line with their years of services at the mine.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said at the time that workers were informed in 2017 that the mine’s board formed part of the 26% BEE partnership shareholding, which includes workers’ ownership. “They … implemented these changes and, as such, workers were only paid out R10,000 … [this] was hush money to silence our members so they do not revolt or ask questions.”

Jim accused the employer of openly removing what “would have benefited workers”, and questioned the mine’s ownership pattern, saying its empowerment deal amounted to window-dressing. Those who opposed and spoke out against the alleged flagrant disregard of the scheme’s rules were targeted and accused of various charges, dragged through what he called a sham disciplinary process and fired, according to Jim.

Dismissal of Numsa members

The 56 Numsa members were fired from May 2018 to May 2019, according to Jim, who described Lanxess as intent on destroying Numsa through the “consistent dismissal of its members”. He said the open attack against Numsa members was due to their members’ “open dissatisfaction with the unilateral changes” to the scheme.

However, Lanxess has denied the allegations, saying no changes were implicated in the scheme, although it admitted to paying workers only R10,000 each. It said this money was a “part-payment of their eventual Esop entitlement, as this was a request from the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) at the time, which was favourably considered”.

The empowerment deal was “developed with the best interests of employees and partners in mind, the empowerment ownership is unencumbered and legally compliant”, Lanxess said.

It also denied the allegation that it targeted Numsa members, saying it treated all employees fairly and in line with the labour laws.

Numsa has called on mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe to conduct a forensic audit of the mine and possibly revoke its operating licence in the best interest of all stakeholders.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za