Numsa’s Lanxess miners end underground strike

More than 200 miners at Lanxess chrome mine ended a nine-day underground strike on Thursday after accepting a deal with the mine's owners.

The workers staged a sit-in on June 19 in protest against allegations of corruption, financial irregularities, sexual harassment and the dismissal of 56 National Union of Mineworkers of South Africa (Numsa) members.

The strike had forced the closure of the mine in Rustenburg, North West province.

Numsa confirmed the workers had accepted a deal with the mine's owners.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said earlier that union leaders and Lanxess management, including acting CEO Boitumelo Mbatha, had held hours of talks on Wednesday night in a bid to end the strike.

An in-principle agreement reported earlier included that the mine captain accused of rape would be placed on special leave pending an investigation and the files of 56 dismissed employees would be reviewed, among other things.

Lanxess said in a statement on Thursday it welcomed the agreement and that “it was the company’s priority to bring all workers underground to the surface safely”.

