National / Labour

Numsa’s Lanxess miners end underground strike

27 June 2019 - 19:48 agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/PIOTR PAWINSKI
Picture: 123RF/PIOTR PAWINSKI

More than 200 miners at Lanxess chrome mine ended a nine-day underground strike on Thursday after accepting a deal with the mine's owners. 

The workers staged a sit-in on June 19 in protest against allegations of corruption, financial irregularities, sexual harassment and the dismissal of 56 National Union of Mineworkers of South Africa (Numsa) members.

The strike had forced the closure of the mine in Rustenburg, North West province.

Numsa confirmed the workers had accepted a deal with the mine's owners.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said earlier that union leaders and Lanxess management, including acting CEO Boitumelo Mbatha, had held hours of talks on Wednesday night in a bid to end the strike.

An in-principle agreement reported earlier included that the mine captain accused of rape would be placed on special leave pending an investigation and the files of 56 dismissed employees would be reviewed, among other things.

Lanxess said in a statement on Thursday it welcomed the agreement and that “it was the company’s priority to bring all workers underground to the surface safely”.

AFP, Staff Writer

Numsa’s Lanxess strike could, tentatively, end soon

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA has had ill-humoured negotiations with the chrome mine for many years
National
7 hours ago

Numsa wants chrome miner audited amid claims of financial irregularities

Union claims that Lanxess unilaterally changed the rules of an employee share ownership scheme
National
2 days ago

Lanxess stock jumps after Warren Buffet buys stake

Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the German chemicals company places the US investor among the top six shareholders of the company
Companies
2 years ago

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa submits Bosasa probe response to ...
National
2.
Higher platinum prices have unions flexing their ...
National
3.
Opinion on the move: Rand Daily Mail becomes ...
News
4.
Air quality as dire as Eskom’s finances in ...
National

Related Articles

Numsa wants chrome miner audited amid claims of financial irregularities

National

Numsa cries foul over labour registrar’s deregistration move

National / Labour

ANDILE KHUMALO: Strikes can thwart black ambition to control the economy

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.