Axe hangs over Amcu, but timing questioned

Amcu was not available for comment despite repeated requests. The union has 250,000 active members, according to its website.

A senior mining industry executive who has dealt closely with Amcu in the past raised questions about the timing of the notice and why the union was being singled out when there were many other unions similarly failing their mandates.

Amcu is likely to challenge Molefe’s notice, both in writing and all the way through the courts with its strong financial resources and legal team, if its registration were terminated, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The spirit of the labour legislation is to assist in industrial peace by supporting a dominant union. Nobody’s arguing Amcu is a dominant union in platinum, for example, but the department should help the union comply with that legislation to be a well-run union," said the executive.

"To threaten them with cancellation is not solving any problem. The timing of this announcement is very odd. I question the government’s motives and timing on this.

"There is no ways Amcu is going to be rolled over by the government and department of labour. No ways."

If Amcu were to be terminated, its members are most likely to join a more radical union such as the National Union of Metalworkers of SA, an analyst said. "Far from resolving anything it would just make issues more complex and more radical."

"It’s certainly a slap to the union’s prestige," Andrew Levy, managing partner of Andrew Levy Employment, which advises companies on labour relations and monitors industrial action, told Bloomberg.