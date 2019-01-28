Renowned unionist Cedric Gina lauded

The death of veteran unionist Cedric Gina has sent shock waves throughout the country’s political spectrum.

Gina, who was a former president of the continent’s biggest union, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), and later the founding general secretary of the Liberated Metalworkers Union of SA (Limusa), died on Monday in Durban’s Addington Hospital after a short illness.

He was instrumental to Numsa’s growth after he was elected to the helm in 2008. He resigned from the organisation when the showdown with the union’s mother body, Cosatu, got heated in 2013.

Numsa was expelled from Cosatu in 2014 for expanding its organisational scope and for choosing not to support the federation’s alliance partner, the ANC, during the national elections.

Gina was charged with forming a metalworkers union within Cosatu, though Limusa failed to gain traction and has had fewer than 10,000 members since its inception.

On Monday the union federation described Gina as a political activist who dedicated his life to serving workers. He started his unionist career in 1993 when he was elected a shop steward at Numsa.

“He dedicated his entire life to liberating the working-class people from the shackles of exploitation. We all owe him for his sacrifices and commitment. His untimely death has created a vacuum in the working-class leadership and we will miss his passion and easy-going manner,” said Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.

At the time of his death, Gina had no political portfolio. He was voted out of Limusa in December following squabbles over the control of the small organisation.

“Cedric has dedicated most of his life to the working-class struggle and the labour movement in particular. Cedric was an embodiment of our alliance and was active and served a structure of the SACP [SA Communist Party] and the ANC,” said Limusa general secretary Siboniso Mdletshe.

The SACP said Gina would be remembered for his commitment to building and strengthening of Cosatu, even at its most “trying times”.