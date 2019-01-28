National minimum wage commission finally in place

Cosatu deputy general secretary Solly Phetoe also sits on the commission.

The minimum wage legislation is set to improve the lives of 6-million workers who earn less than the set R20 hourly rate.

President Cyril Ramaphosa enacted the policy that was earmarked for May in November after pressure by union federation Cosatu to finalise the legislation. At the time, insiders told Business Day he had objected to signing the bill sent to him on August 30 by MPs before the commission had been appointed.

However, disagreement between Nedlac constituencies, government, labour and business over the composition of the commission dragged on even after the law came into effect on January 1.

The National Minimum Wage Act establishes a commission that will, among other functions, review the national minimum wage and recommend its adjustment annually, and investigate and report on the effect of the regime.

More critically, the commission will encompass responsibilities of the Employment Conditions Commission that advises the minister on sectoral determinations and other issues arising out of the application of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

Each Nedlac constituency has to nominate three commissioners, while the minister has the final say over the chairperson and three independent experts.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said labour was pleased with the composition of the commission, albeit that its finalisation had been “frustrated by business”.

The business constituency rejected the inclusion of Makgetla because she had worked for Cosatu at some point in her career, and objected to Mosoetsa, whose views supposedly leaned too far to the left, he said.

Business Unity SA CEO Tanya Cohen said it was the overall composition of the commission that business remained opposed to. Business has concerns about the commission’s ability to balance the social and economic factors that have to be taken into account when the rate is reviewed and studied, she said.

“When we negotiated the composition of the commission in Nedlac one of the areas was that it should reflect that balance. We don’t think there is enough labour economics expertise that will understand small business issues and challenges as well as the delicate balance that needs to be struck to ensure the wages are not detrimental to jobs,” she said.

There have been fears that the national minimum wage will lead to mass job losses, with the Commission for Conciliation, Arbitration and Mediation stating that it expects a 15% caseload rise from disputes related to the law.

