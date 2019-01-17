CCMA’s load to rise 15% due to national minimum wage cases

The Commission for Conciliation, Arbitration and Mediation (CCMA) expects its caseload to increase by up to 15% as a result of national minimum wage-related disputes.

The CCMA is a labour department entity responsible for dispute resolution between employees and employers in terms of the Labour Relations Act.

Affected workers will be able to refer disputes for claims arising from the minimum wage act that was phased in from January 1 at a R20 hourly rate, as well as outstanding monies in terms of the amendments to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

Concern has been raised about the CCMA’s capacity to handle the expected rise in caseload due to the national minimum wage.

Employees earning below the ministerial threshold of R205,433.30 per year will be able to refer their national minimum wage complaints directly to the CCMA, while other noncompliance disputes will be referred to the body by labour inspectors.

The CCMA said it received 186,902 dispute referrals in the 2017-2018 financial year, indicating a 1% decrease on the previous year.

A total of 154,000 cases were heard.

Among these, 72% concerned cases of alleged unfair dismissals, 11% for unfair labour practice, 3% over mutual interest.

However, the expectation was that this would increase significantly. “At the start of 2018-2019 it was estimated that the CCMA’s normal caseload would increase 5% and that an increase of a further 15% could be expected through the new jurisdiction,” director Cameron Morajane said.