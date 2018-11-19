Unions face extinction as the world of work marches on

The relevance of the trade union movement is the singular challenge that keeps Congress of SA Trade Unions’ (Cosatu’s) first woman president , Zingiswa Losi awake at night.

Losi is no ordinary Cosatu president and her election in September marks a refreshing shift from the stale trade union politics that has come to characterise the federation in the past few decades.

Interviewing presidents of the past was akin to taking a step back in time. With rhetoric heavily steeped in oft outdated ideology. This while their members, the workers, buckled under the weight of retrenchments brought about by mechanisation and large-scale deindustrialisation as the world moved on to knowledge-based economies.

Losi, however, has her finger on the pulse of the changes the world and her constituency is facing. It is about time too — the government’s labour department has witnessed a worrying rise in the number of trade unions in the country. Not necessarily because the size of the labour market was increasing, , but because of the continued fragmentation of existing unions.

Trade union membership has remained static at about 29% in recent years. Unemployment is at a high, with the last Statistics SA quarterly Labour Force Survey placing joblessness at a staggering 27%.

At the same time, there are 200 unions in SA, according to the labour department’s October 2018 tally. This means less workers joining more unions, implying that the bargaining power of these unions is diminishing.