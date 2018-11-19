CHANGING WORLD
Unions face extinction as the world of work marches on
Cosatu's first woman president, Zingiswa Losi, is applying her mind to the challenges facing trade unions and stale trade union politics
The relevance of the trade union movement is the singular challenge that keeps Congress of SA Trade Unions’ (Cosatu’s) first woman president , Zingiswa Losi awake at night.
Losi is no ordinary Cosatu president and her election in September marks a refreshing shift from the stale trade union politics that has come to characterise the federation in the past few decades.
Interviewing presidents of the past was akin to taking a step back in time. With rhetoric heavily steeped in oft outdated ideology. This while their members, the workers, buckled under the weight of retrenchments brought about by mechanisation and large-scale deindustrialisation as the world moved on to knowledge-based economies.
Losi, however, has her finger on the pulse of the changes the world and her constituency is facing. It is about time too — the government’s labour department has witnessed a worrying rise in the number of trade unions in the country. Not necessarily because the size of the labour market was increasing, , but because of the continued fragmentation of existing unions.
Trade union membership has remained static at about 29% in recent years. Unemployment is at a high, with the last Statistics SA quarterly Labour Force Survey placing joblessness at a staggering 27%.
At the same time, there are 200 unions in SA, according to the labour department’s October 2018 tally. This means less workers joining more unions, implying that the bargaining power of these unions is diminishing.
Robots cannot be union members,Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi
It means the clout of trade union federations, who effectively bring unions together to heighten their bargaining ability, is increasingly diminishing.
“How we respond to the world of work keeps me awake at night. Everything centres on it; our very existence rests on it. The strength and relevance of our unions rests on it,” says the 43-year-old former member of the South African Air Force in an interview with the Business Day.
“Artificial Intelligence is replacing workers at call centres, robots, mechanisation are replacing them on factory floors. Robots cannot be union members,” she quips.
“This talks to our (Cosatu’s) very existence.”
In SA, this problem is further compounded by instability in the country’s politics, a factor in the stubbornly high unemployment rate and consistently low growth plaguing the economy.
Losi says it is not a challenge Cosatu alone has to face, but society as a whole. Government will have to come to terms with low unemployment rates, a decreasing tax base and an expanding dependence on social grants.
Business will have to reckon with low buying power from consumers as it moves to improve productivity by moving to advanced technologies and smaller work forces. It is a cyclical problem which is largely being ignored as SA’s social partners fights to keep its collective head above water.
“The impact will be like dominoes falling. Are we ready for that?” Losi says.
Cosatu's bargaining power in the industrial sector has already diminished after the unravelling of the National Union of Mineworkers and its expulsion of the 360,000-strong National Union of Metalworkers of SA. It is in effect quickly becoming a public sector federation, dominated by government workers.
The newly elected Cosatu president is settling into her role with her eyes wide open to the coming storm. Politically, she is in prime position to bring about a sea-change in the collective thinking in the somewhat moribund space that has come to characterise the trade union movement in SA.
She is also a member of the ANC’s national executive committee — a somewhat lone voice — after the left was massively sidelined at the party’s national congress in December.
Losi played a key role in mobilising support for President Cyril Ramaphosa after Cosatu came out in his support ahead of the gathering. But in the end she will be judged on whether she can truly extricate Cosatu from its old thinking and truly modernise the federation to respond to the challenges prevalent in the global labour market, ushered in along with the fourth industrial revolution.
