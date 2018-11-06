National / Labour

Woolworths ordered to reinstate workers after 16 years

Woolworths says the positions no longer exist; the Constitutional Court says they do — whether on a full-time or flexi-time basis

06 November 2018 - 17:03 Theto Mahlakoana
Picture: JAMES OATWAY
Picture: JAMES OATWAY

The South African Commercial and Catering Workers’ Union (Saccawu) succeeded on Tuesday  in having dozens of employees that were dismissed by Woolworths in 2002 reinstated by the Constitutional Court.

The union approached the top court following a decision of the labour appeal court that only awarded the workers remuneration compensation for being unfairly dismissed by the company when, in 2002, it converted their contracts from 45-hour-per-week, full-time contracts of employment to 40 hours per week on a flexible working hours system.

The compensation was for 12 months’ pay.

In its leave to appeal, Saccawu also wants the court to rule that the dismissals were procedurally unfair.

Delivering the judgment on Tuesday, justice Sisi Khampepe said, in the unanimous ruling, that the court found that Woolworths’ argument that it was “not reasonably practicable” to reinstate the employees meant the exercise was a “mere inconvenience”.

The company argued that the posts from which the workers were dismissed had ceased to exist. 

“I do not agree that the positions in which the applicants were employed no longer exist,” Khampepe said. “They were employed as cashiers and there has been no suggestion that the number of cashiers has decreased. It is the conditions of employment that have changed and not the positions themselves.”

The company only began consultations with Saccawu about its intention to retrench 144 workers who declined the deal much later in the process after it had already undertaken the voluntary conversion process. Despite Saccawu eventually submitting to the company’s new work schedule, a “mistaken” Woolworths carried on with the dismissals.

“In these circumstances, it seems to me that we should revive the contracts of employment which existed between the applicants and the respondent at the time of dismissal on the basis that, as soon as possible after this judgment has been handed down, the parties may resume the consultation process which ended when the dismissal took place and the applicants may then revive their proposal or make another proposal aimed at the parties reaching an agreement on the issue of them working flexi-time,” said Khamphephe.

The  Constitutional Court emphasised that the parties were free to resume talks aimed at reaching an agreement on the flexi-time work issue.

The court also found that Woolworths had failed to prove that the workers’ dismissals were for “fair reasons” based on operational requirements in accordance with the Labour Relations Act. Section 189 of the act states that dismissals are a result of an employers’ economic, technological, structural or similar needs.

Woolworths’ reason for the dismissals was that it needed to be able to employ people who were ready to “be used on a flexible basis”.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za

Union and Woolworths take it to the top

Top court reserves judgment after retailer asks for leave to appeal in retrenchment case
Companies
5 months ago

Woolworths drops David Jones brand in SA

The SA retailer continues to be battered by the  Australian unit as its market capitalisation drops to R53bn
Companies
5 days ago

Woolworths will ban plastic bags from one of its stores to fight pollution

From November, the retailer will not offer any plastic bags at its Steenberg store in Cape Town
Companies
28 days ago

Woolworths looking for new CEO, but Moir staying put for now

Moir says the board believes he is the right guy to fix the problems that have dogged the group’s performance
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
SA joins International Energy Agency fold
National / Science & Environment
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa will find himself in court if he ...
National
3.
The GEMS is finally on track to meet reserve ...
National / Health
4.
Woolworths ordered to reinstate workers after 16 ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

Woolworths execs coin it despite the slump
Money & Investing

Woolworths faces possible further S&P downgrade
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.