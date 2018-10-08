News Leader
WATCH: Can a summit address job-destroying effect of land policy?
08 October 2018 - 09:44
The South African Institute of Race Relations has said that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s jobs summit should address the “job-destroying” effects of the government's proposed expropriation policy.
The institute’s Terence Corrigan joined Business Day TV to discuss the recent jobs summit.
