National / Labour

News Leader

WATCH: Can a summit address job-destroying effect of land policy?

08 October 2018 - 09:44

The South African Institute of Race Relations has said that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s jobs summit should address the “job-destroying” effects of the government's proposed expropriation policy.

The institute’s Terence Corrigan joined Business Day TV to discuss the recent jobs summit.

