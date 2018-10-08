National / Labour

Nehawu workers at Sassa to strike this week over biometric system

A few months ago, members of the Public Servants Association at Sassa protested after wage talks collapsed, with the matter eventually settled by the labour court

08 October 2018 - 14:35 Theto Mahlakaoana
File photo: SOWETAN/SANDILE NDLOVU
File photo: SOWETAN/SANDILE NDLOVU

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is set to be hit with yet another strike by employees, but this time over its migration to a biometric system.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) announced on Monday that it would embark on a nationwide strike at the agency’s offices from Wednesday.

This strike comes just a few months after members of the Public Servants Association at the agency downed tools after wage negotiations collapsed, with the matter eventually settled by the labour court.

Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha said the strike follows failed negotiations with Sassa over issues workers encountered while using the system that has jeopardised the payment of grants to some of the 17-million beneficiaries in the country.

The union is also contesting the unilateral implementation of the biometric system, saying new performance agreements for workers linked to new roles had not been determined.

Sassa is mandated to provide comprehensive social security services in the form of social relief and grants to vulnerable and poverty-stricken South Africans.

Nehawu said the agency and the department of social development failed to engage extensively on the functions of workers during the migration to, and use of, the biometric enrolment and payment of beneficiaries.

Sassa’s payment system has undergone a transition since the Constitutional Court declared its contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) invalid while allowing it to continue with payments until March.

Following government intervention, the South African Post Office was awarded the contract to distribute grants, except for cash payments. Saphetha said flaws in the new system were “detrimental to beneficiaries” reliant on social grants.

“As it stands, many beneficiaries have not been paid their social grants or been taken through the process of transition and the migration from CPS to Sapo. This is attributed ... [to] the challenges and experiences brought about by the invalid CPS contract, which has subjected beneficiaries through its subsidiary company, Net1, to illegal deductions related to loans through the Grindrod Card,” he said.

The union also said the new system had been misrepresented to workers who were under the impression it was meant to improve the security of the social pensions system after they found it was susceptible to fraud. 

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za

Sassa boss threatens to disband internal fraud unit

Worried fraud unit staff were told by Henry de Grass that they will be replaced with ‘fresh people’
National
3 days ago

Social grants agency Sassa spent nearly R2bn irregularly

Most of the irregular spending arises from noncompliance around procurement and contract management
National
5 days ago

Sassa to end ties with Cash Paymaster Services from October

The minister of social development says those who were paid by the company will, instead, be paid by the South African Post Office
National
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Stats SA to conduct census of commercial ...
National
2.
Prasa can keep operating for now
National
3.
Nehawu workers at Sassa to strike this week over ...
National / Labour
4.
The land of the Zulus must not be touched, ...
National

Related Articles

Sassa boss threatens to disband internal fraud unit
National

Social grants agency Sassa spent nearly R2bn irregularly
National

Sassa to end ties with Cash Paymaster Services from October
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.