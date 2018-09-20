Labour unions ‘fail to negotiate best terms’ for workers, says Mildred Oliphant

Labour unions are negotiating for conditions that are less favourable for workers than what is contained in the Labour Relations Act (LRA), labour minister Mildred Oliphant said in Wednesday.

Speaking at the Cosatu national congress, Oliphant called on the federation to get its house in order by training shopstewards on all labour laws.

More than 1.6-million workers rely on Cosatu affiliates for workplace protections and collective bargaining representation for wage agreements and other conditions of work.

Cosatu has admitted in its discussion documents to its congress that its affiliates’ shopstewards lacked basic understanding of some of the country’s key labour legislations, including the LRA, as well as those of the companies where they organise.

"The classical case is one collective agreement where the unions have agreed to give the employers at least 30 days’ notice instead of the 48-hours’ notice prescribed in the LRA of their intention to go out on strike," Oliphant said.

The minister also told Cosatu affiliates that she would not "rescue" them when found incompliant with provisions of the LRA regulating the administration of trade unions.

Oliphant was in a court battle with the department’s former labour registrar for labour relations, Johan Crouse, two years ago for interfering when the registrar wanted to place a Cosatu affiliate under administration for not submitting audited financial statements, among other issues.

She told the 2,000 congress delegates that due to the Labour Court ruling emanating from that case declaring the office of the registrar as independent, her office would not act when approached for intervention.

In a recent interview with the Business Day, the newly appointed labour registrar advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe said the majority of cases he was dealing with showed that most unions were not acting in line with the provided regulations.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za