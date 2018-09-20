Cosatu elects its first female president, Zingiswa Losi

“At times we speak as if [affiliates] are not in the federation, trade unions will stand up and say Cosatu is weak, and the same trade unions don’t ask themselves who is Cosatu. We have always said until we understand that when affiliates are weak, Cosatu is weak, when you are strong Cosatu will be strong. We have to go back to basics and understand what constitutes this trade union," she said. "Make sure we are close to our members and know their needs … that we pay what is due to the federation so that resolutions that are adopted at the congress are implemented.”

Losi is also a member of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) and the SACP central committee.

While in an earlier interview with a local TV station she said that if she had to choose between the ANC and Cosatu as the federation pushed for a reconfigured alliance, she would choose the workers’ movement, she told Business day that it does not need to get to that.

“It does not have to come to that point; workers are members of the ANC, communists are members of the ANC, we don’t have to choose, you just have to be that voice of workers in the ANC. When I attend the meetings of the ANC NEC, everything I say is informed by what workers are saying."

A tearful Losi said she had never anticipated that her strides in the ranks of the labour movement would result in the powerful position she now occupies.