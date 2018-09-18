An ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected the leader of SA’s biggest labour union group, bolstering the odds that it will back him and the ruling African National Congress in next year’s elections.

Zingiswa Losi was elected unopposed as president of Cosatu by more than 2,000 delegates who attended its national congress in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Formerly Cosatu’s second-deputy president, Losi is the first woman to lead the 33-year-old federation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed her appointment‚ saying it was a victory for women.

“Ms Losi’s election as president of Cosatu affirms women — and black women in particular — as political activists and social reformers‚ leaders in their own right and agents of their own liberation. [She] is part of a growing corps of leadership in our country who are emulating the examples set by a succession of notable women who have led our society in various capacities. This election is an important step forward and a powerful symbol in the year in which we are celebrating the centenary of Mama Albertina Sisulu‚” Ramaphosa said in a statement.