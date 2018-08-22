Tax agency’s woes self-inflicted, says auditor-general

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has breached regulations by inflating compliance figures for corporate and personal income tax, the auditor-general found in his latest report.

This was among the shocking evidence heard by the Sars commission of inquiry into governance and administration at the tax agency on Tuesday.

