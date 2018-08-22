Fuel tax regime will not change

A joint team of department of energy and Treasury officials that was asked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to look into measures to tackle the high fuel price will not be considering changes to the tax regime, such as reducing the fuel tax or Road Accident Fund levy, MPs were told on Tuesday.

Minister of energy Jeff Radebe and departmental officials briefed parliament’s energy committee on the composition of the fuel price and whether it could be mitigated in some way.

The fuel price is at a record high of R16 a litre.

The fuel levy accounts for R3.37 of this per litre and contributes R62.8bn annually to the national revenue fund. The Road Accident Fund Levy accounts for R1.93 of the fuel price.

Tseliso Maqubela, the department’s head of petroleum regulation, said the team had decided it would look for "quick wins" and any adjustment to the fuel levy could only take place in the next financial year.

"We have not gone to the level of discussing the fuel levy because we believe parliament has voted on this for this financial year. There is a budget that has already been approved," Maqubela said.

He said the team strongly advised against allowing a tax holiday as experiences elsewhere in the world had not been positive.

One area where a possible reduction could be made was to scrap the demand side management levy, a surcharge paid by motorists in inland provinces.

But MPs were not impressed with the report, telling officials that they expected that by the time the teams make a final report to the ministers concerned at the end of September, they would have more to offer.