Cosatu to push for review of laws on job cuts and strikes

The federation is also setting the tone for a mass action plan that will culminate in a strike to force the government to impose a moratorium on all retrenchments until the jobs summit.

Section 77 of the LRA, which regulates protests to promote or defend the socioeconomic interests of workers, makes it hard for unions to embark on strikes, according to submissions made by Cosatu affiliates ahead of the national congress.

Ntshalintshali said the process of applying for permission to strike to the National Economic Development and Labour Council, as required by the law, needs to be reviewed.

"The process of getting the certificate to protest is very cumbersome," he said.

"Even when you get it you must still wait for 15 days’ notice ... [Cosatu unions] think it should make it easier for unions to protest," Ntshalintshali said.

"If we take a decision to protest tomorrow, we should be able to give a notice before you go to protest. That’s also one of the problems," he said.