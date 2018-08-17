National / Labour

Union finally agrees to 7% increase for municipal workers

17 August 2018 - 15:48 Nonkululeko Njilo
Disgruntled “former members” of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) on Monday disrupted a Cosatu central executive committee meeting. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA
Following protracted wage negotiations‚ the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and the South African Local Government Association (Salga) have finally agreed to a 7% salary increase for municipal workers.

"We fought hard to ensure that in the difficult economic and political climate we were negotiating in‚ our members could get the best possible deal‚" said Samwu general secretary Simon Mathe in a statement.

He said the ongoing negotiations have caused uncertainty and frustration for the workers. "These negotiations had been protracted to a point where municipal workers had become frustrated‚ as the previous agreement had lapsed and they did not know what increment they would be getting." Mathe expressed excitement over the increase‚ describing it as the best deal the workers could possibly achieve.

The two parties signed a three-year agreement that also provides for an additional 0.5% salary increment for employees earning below R9‚000; a 7% homeowner’s allowance; a non-pensionable allowance of R350 for employees earning less than R9‚000; and a maximum employer contribution towards medical aid that will increase by the same salary increment.

"As these negotiations have been concluded‚ we will be going back to the drawing board to restrategise on how we will be approaching the next negotiations. We will first convene a bargaining conference‚ which will characterise the posture that shall be taken as we negotiate again‚" added Mathe.

He commended the workers for their patience and faith during the negotiations and for not taking to the streets to express their grievances.

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Registrar must act on rampant fraud in a number of unions

Strong unionism cannot be built by protecting criminals masquerading as union leaders
Opinion
1 month ago

City of Joburg Samwu workers threaten strike

The South African Municipal Workers Union accuses the DA-led municipality of not taking its grievances seriously
National
2 months ago

Ugu municipality residents still without water, five days after deal with striking workers

Residents says there has been no respite and the taps have been dry for between nine and 27 days due to a strike by Samwu members
National
2 months ago

