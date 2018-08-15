ANC wants urgent meeting with partners about job losses in mining
‘It is unsustainable that mineworkers continue to bare the brunt of losses’
The ANC has called on social partners in the mining sector to meet urgently to discuss ways to prevent the wave of retrenchments announced in recent weeks, which the party says are a result of management failures.
The party also rejected retrenchments in the public sector — with its ally, union federation Cosatu, fuming over weekend media reports that the government planned to lay-off 30,000 public servants threatening not to vote for the ANC in the 2019 election should the government proceed with the retrenchments. The government has denied any such plans.
Head of the presidency at Luthuli House, Zizi Kodwa, said that what is evident over a period of time is that retrenchments in the past were not caused by productivity but as a result of "irrational managerial decisions".
Kodwa said the ANC emphatically rejects the retrenchments. "Over the years, the mining sector has been shedding jobs and the recent pronouncement of more than 50,000 purported job losses across the board is shocking, as every mineworker benefits seven or more family members.
"It is unsustainable that mineworkers continue to bare the brunt of losses as this is not necessarily a function of productivity, but historical and irrational management decisions."
The statement from the ANC follows an announcement by Gold Fields that it planned to lay-off 1,560 people. The announcement came a week after Impala Platinum said it would cut 13,000 jobs over the next two years to address losses at its Rustenburg mines. Lonmin has also said it will cut 12,600 jobs over three years as it closes old and unprofitable mines.
Kodwa said the ANC also rejected any retrenchments in the public sector — adding that the party’s national working committee has discussed the transformation of the public service and the government is in talks with unions on the matter.
Cosatu and its affiliates have reacted strongly to the threat and, following a special central committee on Monday, described the reports of planned retrenchments in the public service as the "last straw" for the federation.
Cosatu is set to request an urgent meeting with the ANC’s top six leaders to communicate a "clear and unambiguous message to them that workers will not vote against their [own] interests in the upcoming election". Cosatu said it views plans to retrench public service workers as the "ultimate betrayal" and called for a moratorium on retrenchments in the sector.
With Allan Seccombe
MarrianN@Businesslive.co.za
