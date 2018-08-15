ANC wants urgent meeting with partners about job losses in mining

The ANC has called on social partners in the mining sector to meet urgently to discuss ways to prevent the wave of retrenchments announced in recent weeks, which the party says are a result of management failures.

The party also rejected retrenchments in the public sector — with its ally, union federation Cosatu, fuming over weekend media reports that the government planned to lay-off 30,000 public servants threatening not to vote for the ANC in the 2019 election should the government proceed with the retrenchments. The government has denied any such plans.

Head of the presidency at Luthuli House, Zizi Kodwa, said that what is evident over a period of time is that retrenchments in the past were not caused by productivity but as a result of "irrational managerial decisions".

Kodwa said the ANC emphatically rejects the retrenchments. "Over the years, the mining sector has been shedding jobs and the recent pronouncement of more than 50,000 purported job losses across the board is shocking, as every mineworker benefits seven or more family members.