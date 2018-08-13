A three-week Gautrain strike that disrupted services and left commuters stranded has ended.

The United National Transport Union (Untu) and the Bombela Operating Company reached a wage agreement giving workers across the board increases of 8%, housing allowances of R900 and once-off bonuses of R5,000 in 2018.

Full Gautrain services are expected to resume on Wednesday. “In the meantime, the reduced service that is currently operational will be further enhanced for tomorrow and communicated to passengers,” the company said in Monday’s statement.

Untu held a mass meeting in Midrand on Monday where members discussed and accepted Gautrain’s wage offer.

Untu represents 90% of the company’s total headcount and was demanding 10% in wage hikes, among other benefits.

Workers were initially demanding a 10% increase‚ a housing allowance of R1‚600 a month (up from R750 a month)‚ a R20‚000 unconditional bonus per employee‚ increases in nightshift allowances and a night-work transport subsidy.

The strike started on July 30.

With Nomahlubi Jordaan