NUM to discuss Eskom pay offer with union members

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will seek a mandate from its members to seal a wage agreement with struggling Eskom, a union source said on Friday.

Although Eskom is on a cost-cutting drive as it tries to emerge from a financial crisis, it caved in to union demands for higher pay after protesting workers forced some of its generating units to be switched off, leading to power outages in SA.

Trade union Solidarity said on Thursday that it had accepted a salary increase of 7.5% in 2018 and 7% in 2019 and the year after, plus an inflation-linked increase in housing allowances and a one-off cash payment of R5,000.

A draft agreement seen by Reuters showed workers in NUM would be offered a R10,000 one-off payment to satisfy their demands for annual bonuses.

Members are expected to respond by Wednesday, the source said.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) also said it would take Eskom’s latest wage offer to its members for approval.

"We’ve arranged different meetings at different plants all over the country over the next few days to discuss the proposal in detail with our members," Numsa said in a statement.

"We will be meeting with Eskom again on Wednesday, August 8, with a response."

