National / Labour

NUM to discuss Eskom pay offer with union members

03 August 2018 - 12:32 Ed Stoddard and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will seek a mandate from its members to seal a wage agreement with struggling Eskom, a union source said on Friday.

Although Eskom is on a cost-cutting drive as it tries to emerge from a financial crisis, it caved in to union demands for higher pay after protesting workers forced some of its generating units to be switched off, leading to power outages in SA.

Trade union Solidarity said on Thursday that it had accepted a salary increase of 7.5% in 2018 and 7% in 2019 and the year after, plus an inflation-linked increase in housing allowances and a one-off cash payment of R5,000.

A draft agreement seen by Reuters showed workers in NUM would be offered a R10,000 one-off payment to satisfy their demands for annual bonuses.

Members are expected to respond by Wednesday, the source said.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) also said it would take Eskom’s latest wage offer to its members for approval.

"We’ve arranged different meetings at different plants all over the country over the next few days to discuss the proposal in detail with our members," Numsa said in a statement.

"We will be meeting with Eskom again on Wednesday, August 8, with a response."

Reuters

Solidarity accepts 7.5% wage deal with Eskom

The union says it accepted the deal to help SA’s economy by keeping the lights on
Companies
9 hours ago

Did auditors turn blind eye at Eskom?

Irregular expenditure at the utility has surged from R3bn in 2017 to R19.6bn
Companies
2 days ago

ANN CROTTY: If Eskom workers should ‘do what’s good for the country’, shouldn’t CEOs do the same?

CEOs don’t even have to threaten to strike to get their excessive payments
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
UCT probes circumstances around death of Bongani ...
National / Education
2.
NUM to discuss Eskom pay offer with union members
National / Labour
3.
Gautrain workers threaten to intensify their ...
National
4.
Jobs-saving project out of funds, suspended
National

Related Articles

Solidarity accepts 7.5% wage deal with Eskom
Companies / Energy

ANN CROTTY: If Eskom workers should ‘do what’s good for the country’, shouldn’t ...
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

WATCH: What will it take for Eskom and the unions to agree?
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.