WATCH: Victory in battle against labour broking in Constitutional Court

The Constitutional Court handed down a judgment that will have far-reaching effects on the country's labour industry regarding temporary employment services.

The court ruled that the law must be interpreted within the context of the right to fair labour practices. Workers who have been placed by labour brokers will now automatically become employees after three months in a sole employment relationship.

Pheteni Nkuna, senior associate of employment law at Hogan Lovells joined Business Day TV to discuss the trickle down effect of this ruling on the labour market as a whole.