ANC and unions welcome court ruling on labour brokers

On Thursday, the ANC, union federation Cosatu and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) were among groups that welcomed the Constitutional Court ruling on the status of labour brokers.

On Thursday, the court ruled that labour brokers cease to be employers when their clients absorb contract employees as permanent in line with the 2014 amendments to the Labour Relations Act (LRA).

The ANC said the ruling confirmed the "correctness" of its determination that a worker placed by labour brokers in their clients’ companies become a company’s employee after three months. The ANC resolved to address the regulation of labour brokers following calls from labour unions, including Cosatu, to ban the trade, describing it as slavery.

"This ruling clarifies once and for all what is denoted by an employee and an employer. It does away with the practice that we have always maintained was unfair and exploitative, while it guarantees protection and equal treatment of all workers," the ANC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Cosatu, which led the fight for the complete banning of labour brokers for more than a decade, called on employers to abide by the court ruling. The federation said the law that dictates temporary workers earning below R205,433 a year should be hired permanently would protect workers from labour brokers who "get rich at the expense of workers by employing them on short contracts".