National / Labour

Communication Workers Union tells MTN it will strike

13 July 2018 - 16:26 Loni Prinsloo
The MTN logo adorns an umbrella. Picture: REUTERS
MTN workers are set to go on strike after a breakdown in wage talks between Africa’s biggest cellphone company by subscribers and the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

The union sent MTN an intention to strike and 120 protesters gathered outside the company’s Johannesburg offices, MTN spokesperson Jacqui O’Sullivan said in an e-mailed response to questions on Friday.

The dispute concerns the extent of salary increases from April 1 this year, she said.

MTN’s operations were "largely unaffected", O’Sullivan said.

The CWU’s move comes in the same week as MTN was forced to shut down offices in Nigeria over violent protests by labour groups. SA and Nigeria are two of the company’s three biggest markets.

Bloomberg

The coverage this far:

Nigeria’s biggest group of unions pickets MTN Lagos office

Africa’s largest wireless carrier denies it reneged on a deal to allow a neutral group from the Nigeria Labour Congress to survey its staff
Companies
2 days ago

MTN Uganda raided by security personnel who disconnect several servers

The men said they were from the Uganda Internal Security Organisation — and MTN claims they have also kidnapped an employee of Huawei
Companies
7 days ago

Vodacom wins latest round against MTN with R325m Transnet ruling

The high court dismisses MTN’s bid to have the mobile voice and data services tender set aside
Companies
24 days ago

Hawks raid MTN over $4.2bn Turkcell lawsuit

Rival operator Turkcell claims MTN won its licence in Iran by bribing officials, but the company says the claim is 'opportunistic'
Companies
1 month ago

