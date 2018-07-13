Communication Workers Union tells MTN it will strike

MTN workers are set to go on strike after a breakdown in wage talks between Africa’s biggest cellphone company by subscribers and the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

The union sent MTN an intention to strike and 120 protesters gathered outside the company’s Johannesburg offices, MTN spokesperson Jacqui O’Sullivan said in an e-mailed response to questions on Friday.

The dispute concerns the extent of salary increases from April 1 this year, she said.

MTN’s operations were "largely unaffected", O’Sullivan said.

The CWU’s move comes in the same week as MTN was forced to shut down offices in Nigeria over violent protests by labour groups. SA and Nigeria are two of the company’s three biggest markets.

