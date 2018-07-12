National / Labour

WAGE TALKS

Footwear workers the latest to join ranks of strikers

12 July 2018 - 05:07 Theto Mahlakoana
Loan fallout: Cosatu spokesman Sizwe Pamla says unions look out for members while the federation has broader interests. Picture: SUPPLIED
Loan fallout: Cosatu spokesman Sizwe Pamla says unions look out for members while the federation has broader interests. Picture: SUPPLIED

As the country’s strike season intensifies, footwear workers became the latest sector on Wednesday to down tools over wage offers.

According to the South African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union (Sactwu), 10,000 workers took part in the strike on its first day.

Workers are striking over the sector employers’ final wage offer of 6.25%. It was rejected by unions, which have tabled a 9.5% demand.

Affected companies include Oudtshoorn Footwear, Dick Whittington Shoes and Bresan Footwear, based in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

Employment

Members of the National Union of Leather & Allied Workers are also taking part in the action.

A 2018 report into the South African footwear industry showed it was worth R54.9bn. Data compiled by the South African Footwear and Leather Industries Association shows that 193 footwear manufacturers employed a total 11,937 people.

SA’s demand for footwear is said to be 248-million pairs, of which imports accounted for 181.1-million pairs, with China supplying nearly 90%.

Wage negotiations in the sector started in May, with Sactwu warning of a potential strike in the first week of June.

Wage dispute

The union said its survey had shown that most footwear factories had shut their doors as a result of Wednesday’s protest.

The industrial action came after the release of the Industrial Action report by the Department of Labour, which found the country had the highest number of strikes yet in 2018. These were due to disputes over wages, with the country’s high levels of inequality blamed for the labour unrest.

Cost of living

Labour federation Cosatu said in its support statement to its Sactwu affiliate that the workers’ demands were "reasonable", citing the rising cost of living as a motivation.

"Workers’ wages need to keep up if they are to afford to feed and clothe themselves and their families," Cosatu spokesman Sizwe Pamla said.

An earnings and labour market report that was released in May indicated that wages, mostly among the lowest-paid employees, had stagnated over the past five years.

This was blamed on the socioeconomic pressures faced by workers as the cost of transport, food and other services climbed steep.

Cosatu called on its other affiliates to push for decent wages during this winter’s round of negotiations.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za

Unions ask for Eskom wage talks with Gordhan and Nene

Marathon talks late into Tuesday night failed to reach a final agreement, but the NUM has stepped back from its strike threat
Companies
1 day ago

Minerals Council says 75% of SA’s gold mines unprofitable

The gold sector starts wage talks against backdrop of mine closures and a jobs bloodbath
Companies
1 day ago

Salary talks between Post Office and striking workers go on

After the one-day strike‚ the employer moved from no increase to a 6% offer, union CWU said, while the union dropped from a demand of 12% to 10%
National
2 days ago

Bus companies threaten collective bargaining

In an unprecedented move, five companies have applied to be exempted from bus sector wage agreement
Companies
3 days ago

WATCH: Who will blink first in Eskom-unions impasse?

EE Publishers MD Chris Yelland talks to Business Day TV about the standoff between Eskom and the unions
National
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cloudy with a chance of snow and hail as another ...
National
2.
Scathing report on the government’s failure to ...
National
3.
Sassa reports payment service to the courts for ...
National
4.
Teen pregnancy in Western Cape schools reduced by ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.