WATCH: Who will blink first in Eskom-unions impasse?

09 July 2018 - 08:26 Business Day TV
National Union of Mineworkers members sing during the annual central committee gathering at Saint George Hotel outside Pretoria. Picture: SOWETAN
Power utility Eskom increased its wage offer for the second time on Friday to 7% for 2018.

Business Day reported that Eskom was under pressure to appease the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity, and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), following a strike threat by the NUM if it failed to meet its 9% wage demand. Earlier on Friday the utility offered workers 6.7%, which NUM and Numsa rejected.

On Thursday, NUM threatened to embark on an unlawful strike should Eskom not table at least 9% during Friday’s talks, Business Day reported.

EE Publishers MD Chris Yelland spoke to Business Day TV about to provide further insight into the issue.

EE Publishers MD Chris Yelland talks to Business Day TV about the standoff between Eskom and the unions

