WATCH: Who will blink first in Eskom-unions impasse?

Power utility Eskom increased its wage offer for the second time on Friday to 7% for 2018.

Business Day reported that Eskom was under pressure to appease the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity, and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), following a strike threat by the NUM if it failed to meet its 9% wage demand. Earlier on Friday the utility offered workers 6.7%, which NUM and Numsa rejected.

On Thursday, NUM threatened to embark on an unlawful strike should Eskom not table at least 9% during Friday’s talks, Business Day reported.

