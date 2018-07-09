National / Labour

Salary talks between Post Office and striking workers go on

09 July 2018 - 17:27 Penwell Dlamini
People queue at the Parkview Post Office in Johannesburg. Picture: THE TIMES
Wage negotiations are continuing between the South African Post Office (Sapo) and the Communication Workers Union (CWU), whose members downed tools on Monday.

CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said the strike by CWU and other unions had caused a national shutdown at the Post Office.

Tshabalala said that while the strike was continuing‚ unions were meeting employers in Johannesburg to find a solution to the impasse.

"We assume that all our members are on strike but we are also joined by other unions. As a matter of fact‚ the whole Post Office is shut down nationally. The strike got a huge support.

"We are in the negotiations as I am speaking to you. We are reconvening at CCMA in Johannesburg. Many workers are here outside‚ waiting for those outcomes. After our one-day strike‚ employers moved from zero to 6%. We were demanding 12% but we are at 10%," Tshabalala said.

"It is two years without any salary increase for workers at the Post Office. You can say there is progress [in negotiations] but consider the financial situation that workers have been facing for the past two years‚" he said.

