Eskom offers 7% for 2018, its second increased offer of the day

Power utility Eskom increased its wage offer for the second time on Friday to 7% for 2018.

Eskom is under pressure to appease the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity, and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), following a strike threat by the NUM if it failed to meet its 9% wage demand. Earlier on Friday the utility offered workers 6.7%, which NUM and Numsa rejected.

It has maintained its 6% offer for 2019-20.

On Thursday, NUM threatened to embark on an unlawful strike should Eskom not table at least 9% during Friday’s talks.

Eskom has also rejected the union’s counter-proposal of a R1,000 housing allowance and 12% of workers’ annual income as a once-off bonus. Negotiations are expected to continue until late on Friday, with a special central bargaining forum meeting scheduled in case of a deadlock.