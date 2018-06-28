Trade unions have a received a revised offer from Eskom, which they will discuss with their members before giving feedback on Friday next week.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said in a media statement on Thursday that Eskom had offered trade unions a 6.2% increase for 2018‚ and a 6% increase for 2019 and 2020.

"If the consumer price index (CPI) is greater‚ the increase will be based on inflation‚ but it won’t be less than 6%‚" Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said.

"We have decided to take this offer back to our members for them to reflect on. They must tell us how they feel about it and give us a mandate for the way forward."

Numsa‚ the National Union of Mineworkers and Solidarity are demanding a 9% wage increase for 2018‚ an 8.6% increase for 2019 and an 8.5% increase for 2020.