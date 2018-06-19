National / Labour

Eskom offers workers 4.7% wage increase

19 June 2018 - 16:07 Theto Mahlakoana
Eskom workers picket outside Megawatt Park in Sunninghill in this file photo. Picture: TIMESLIVE/PENWELL DLAMINI
Wage negotiations between Eskom and trade unions faced lengthy delays on Tuesday, with parties disagreeing about the composition of the meeting.

Eskom is expected to table a new wage offer to workers after reviewing its proposal of no wage increase, which resulted in unions declaring a dispute against the company. However, labour unions said talks could not get underway for most of the day due to the absence of at least two board members in the negotiations, as decided at a meeting with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan last week.

Phakamani Hadebe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The National Union of Mineworkers’ (NUM) chief negotiator Helen Diatile said another delay was due to Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe summoning a delegation of union negotiators to meet with him to discuss their concerns over the board members. Labour declined the request.

Unions want to negotiate directly with the board, saying it made better sense as the Eskom management received their mandate from the Exco.

NUM and the National Union of Mineworkers of SA (Numsa) are demanding 15% for their members, while Solidarity wants 9%.

The unions were also expected to reduce their demands when Eskom presented its new offer on Monday afternoon. Diatile said that the talks resumed just before 3pm, at which point Eskom seemed ready to table its new offer. Eskom has offered workers 4.7% wage increases. 

It is unclear where the over-indebted power utility will get the funds to finance the wage offer. 

Labour was expected to consult its members on the new offer before replying to Eskom. 

