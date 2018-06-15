National / Labour

City of Joburg Samwu workers threaten strike

15 June 2018 - 16:42 Nonkululeko Njilo
The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) is threatening to strike next week. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has threatened to go on strike if the City of Johannesburg does not address their grievances.

The union made the threat during a media briefing on Friday.

Samwu regional deputy chairman Khaya Nyathi said: "We want to warn the City of Johannesburg that we are coming‚ we are mobilising as a union and will be there in no time."

Union regional secretary Bafana Zungu said that they were sick of corruption in the DA-led council. He accused mayor Herman Mashaba of unjustly persecuting ordinary workers for the corrupt activities of their political appointees.

The Samwu briefing also touched on the city’s alleged financial crisis‚ compliance failures‚ corruption by attorneys and consultants‚ the recurring billing crisis‚ and the anti-worker stance allegedly taken by the DA administration.

Zungu claimed that Samwu had submitted several reports of allegations of corruption for investigation to the municipality but had received no responses. He added that "the current administration is anti-workers and anti-union also against whistle-blowers". He indicated that Samwu‚ the biggest union in the municipal sector‚ had already obtained certificates allowing for a protest.

Responding to a question on how soon the strike could take place‚ Nyathi said: "I don’t think the coming week will end [before the strike happens]‚ because members are saying they are sick and tired of the DA-led government."

Samwu’s major entities include City Power‚ City Parks‚ Emergency Services‚ Metro Bus‚ Pikitup‚ Johannesburg Water‚ and the Johannesburg Roads Agency.

The union’s deputy chair Rachel Matsepe added that‚ "We are pronouncing without fear or favour that we will be visiting the City of Johannesburg."

Zungu slammed claims that the protest was an attempt to stage political sabotage against the current government, saying that the union had experienced challenges of the same nature when the council was led by the ANC.

