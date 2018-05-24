National / Labour

Cosatu wants job-loss moratorium ahead of promised jobs summit

The union federation is reacting to announcements that 12,000 jobs are at risk in the mining industry, and wants the president to stick to his jobs summit promise

24 May 2018 - 14:56 Theto Mahlakoana
Solly Phetoe. Picture: SOWETAN
Union federation Cosatu has called on the government and business to place a moratorium on all retrenchments until a jobs summit is held.

Cosatu said on Thursday that its central executive committee (CEC) made the resolution following announcements that close to 12,000 jobs were at stake in the mining industry over the next three years.

On Wednesday, AngloGold Ashanti said it intended to cut 2,000 jobs to shrink its support structure after selling and closing mines in SA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made a commitment during his maiden state of the nation address that his administration would convene a jobs summit to explore how the country could save existing jobs and create new ones.

Cosatu's deputy general secretary Solly Phetoe told journalists during a briefing in Johannesburg that the mass retrenchments situation in the country had become "urgent". "We need an urgent moratorium on retrenchments or the job summit itself will become redundant and useless," he said.

Cosatu’s second deputy president Zingiswa Losi said it would be a pointless exercise if business, as part of the social partners preparing for the summit, continued to shed jobs while discussing solutions with other parties. "It is a contradiction to call for the summit when there are already plans in some sectors to retrench 15,000 workers in less than three years," she said.

Meanwhile, Cosatu has also detailed the issues it will raise when the political council of the alliance meets. These include the ANC’s "failure to honour its position on VAT increases". Solly Phetoe said the party had repeatedly "promised" not to increase VAT and Cosatu would not let the matter go unless Treasury reverses the increase.

Cosatu’s alliance with the ANC and the South African Communist Party (SACP) has weakened over the years, with its leaders failing to hold regular meetings, and not implementing its own resolutions. Cosatu President Sdumo Dlamini said the sidelining of alliance partners by the ANC is an issue it would continue to raise within the alliance.

"The secretariat of the alliance is working around a date [for the meeting]. We continue to express concern that the meeting has not taken place when the issue was emphasised at the ANC’s 54th conference in December," he said.

Ramaphosa addressed the Cosatu CEC on its second day, when Business Day understands its leaders toed the line on the dysfunction of the alliance, and lack of policy implementation by ANC deployees in government.

