WATCH: What Fedusa wants you to know about wage talks

Public sector workers and the government are still batting to agree on wage increases for 2018 and 2019 after being in negotiations for eight months.

Four unions have confirmed that their members have rejected the offer the government has on the table and the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) has urged other unions not to sign the deal.

Fedusa general secretary Dennis George spoke to Business Day TV to provide insight into the unions’ position and to discuss the way forward.