National / Labour

News Leader

WATCH: What Fedusa wants you to know about wage talks

23 May 2018 - 08:41 Business Day TV
Fedusa general secretary Dennis George.
Fedusa general secretary Dennis George.

Public sector workers and the government are still batting to agree on wage increases for 2018 and 2019 after being in negotiations for eight months.

Four unions have confirmed that their members have rejected the offer the government has on the table and the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) has urged other unions not to sign the deal.

Fedusa general secretary Dennis George spoke to Business Day TV to provide insight into the unions’ position and to discuss the way forward.

Federation of Unions of SA general secretary Dennis George talks to Business Day TV to provide insight into the unions’ position

Cosatu supports minimum wage, says Ramaphosa

However, rival union federation Saftu is vehemently opposed to the R20 per hour‚ or R3,500 per month‚ that has been set as the national minimum wage ...
National
16 hours ago

EDITORIAL: State wage bill is unaffordable

A cost-of-living settlement above CPI means that the settlement busts the budget
Opinion
3 hours ago

Public sector wage offer rejected by four unions

After eight months of talks, many employees refuse to sign deal finalised in bargaining council
National
1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE: Ayanda Dlodlo warns public-sector wage bill could cripple government

The public services and administration minister warns that critical services are in danger as state salaries hits  35% of expenditure
National
3 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Public-sector wage bill out of control, warns Ayanda Dlodlo

The public services and administration minister warns that critical services are in danger as state salaries hits  35% of expenditure
National
3 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
WATCH: What Fedusa wants you to know about wage ...
National / Labour
2.
Tom Moyane in hot water again as Hawks launch ...
National
3.
EXCLUSIVE: Ayanda Dlodlo warns public-sector wage ...
National / Labour
4.
Gugile Nkwinti battles to clean up water ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.