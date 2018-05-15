Electioneering is behind much opposition to minimum wage, Mildred Oliphant says

"Setting the inaugural level at R20 per hour was informed by research and robust analysis of various scenarios and their possible ramifications. This level is informed by the real world considerations and not some idealistic desires," Oliphant said.

"While the introduction of the national minimum wage may not mean a lot to those who are well looked after in the world of work, for the majority of the vulnerable workers, it will make a huge difference. National minimum wage is by no means an end in itself, but a means to an end."

Oliphant dealt with proposed amendments to the Labour Relations Act, which will allow for the extension of collective bargaining agreements where there is sufficient representation.

The act currently requires that the trade union party to the agreement represent the majority of employees and in addition, that the members of the employer organisations party to the agreement employ the majority of employees falling within the scope of the agreement. In terms of the amendment, only one or the other will be required.

"In order to promote collective bargaining at sectoral level and in accordance with the jurisprudence of the International Labour Organisation, the operating principle underlying the extension of agreements is either whether an agreement applies to the majority of employees in the sector or, to the scope of application of the agreement. In other words, the principle is now one of coverage rather than strict representativeness," the minister explained.

"This is a major breakthrough for the labour movement and not an easy victory at all. I do not understand why trade unions are not celebrating this development."

She noted that with regard to the determination of representativeness, the original intention of the act was that the representativeness of bargaining councils and their constituent parties would be determined annually by the registrar, and not every time a bargaining council referred a collective agreement to the minister for extension. The amendments to the act sought to give effect to that intention and nothing more.

The amendments would also give the minister the power to make regulations on the procedures and criteria that bargaining councils must take into consideration, for the purposes of complying with the requirements for exemptions from collective agreements.