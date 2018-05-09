Bus driver strike set to drag on as offer is rejected

The nationwide strike by bus drivers is set to drag on after workers on Tuesday rejected a compromise offer made by intervening parties.

Labour unions said workers had instead made a counter-demand of a 9% wage increase for the first year and 8% in 2019.

They also rejected a proposal to defer other condition-of-service demands to a task team chaired by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

These include a demand for industry medical aid, payment for night shifts and regulation of working hours to counter a policy set by employers that dictates that work starts when drivers get behind the wheel.

The CCMA and the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council, as intervening parties to the talks, proposed an 8.75% wage increase for 2018 and 8.25% for 2019.

This was after labour and employers could not reach agreement during negotiations.

The strike has affected millions of commuters across the country and has just passed its 20-day mark.

Employers are to announce the outcome of their separate deliberations on the proposed offer made by the CCMA and the council by Wednesday.

They have also been unable to say what the cost of the strike has been on the industry, as companies lose out on revenue with each passing day.

South African Transport and Allied Workers Union spokeswoman Zanele Sabela said there would not be any more meetings between the parties as these were costly.

Speaking on behalf of the labour caucus representing the five unions in the industry, she said they now looked to the bargaining council to steer the way forward depending on feedback from employers and labour.

The CCMA will continue to mediate in the talks.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za