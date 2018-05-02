Cosatu ‘would welcome Numsa back’

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first Workers’ Day address was overshadowed by talk of a reunion between Cosatu and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa).

The main May Day event was in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday, where Ramaphosa gave the keynote address.

It was also the first time he had addressed an alliance event as ANC president. Ramaphosa’s speech was, however, overtaken by talk of a Numsa comeback.

Numsa, which was once Cosatu’s biggest union affiliate in the private sector, has a new home at the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

At last tally, Numsa had more than 300,000 members.

Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini told Business Day in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday that the union federation would welcome Numsa with "open arms".

Cosatu would do so on condition Numsa abandoned its resolution to extend its scope, which would encroach on Cosatu affiliates.

Dlamini was responding to calls by ANC leaders that Cosatu reconsider its decision on Numsa and Saftu.

Cosatu and Saftu are locked in public rows over the latter’s rejection of amendments to the labour laws. Saftu is also opposed to the introduction of the national minimum wage.

ANC chairman in the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, and national organiser Senzo Mchunu said Numsa’s expulsion from Cosatu had harmed the governing party.

The ejection of Numsa had also hurt the labour movement at large, they said.

Mabuyane and Mchunu were speaking on the sidelines of Cosatu’s Workers’ Day rally in Kwazakhele, Port Elizabeth.

"We look forward to the day the workers of our country will be united under one federation, so we will have workers talking with one voice. We want to see workers advancing in unison."

In 2014, the ANC staged a failed intervention between Cosatu and Numsa.

South African Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande agreed with Mabuyane and Mchunu.

Nzimande called on all worker federations to "come together to work towards the unity of the working class".

Saftu was formed by Numsa and former Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.

The new union federation drew thousands of workers to the streets last Wednesday, when it staged a protest against the labour law amendments.

Numsa has indicated it aims to form a workers’ party.

Vavi made a jibe at Cosatu on Tuesday, while describing Saftu as the only home for workers. "If there is unity, they must get out of that bed with the employers and join us."

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za