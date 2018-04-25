Public sector unions demand wage talks resume immediately
Public sector unions have given the government until Wednesday to return to wage negotiations with a reviewed offer or face the possibility of a strike.
The talks started eight months ago and the unions want them concluded.
The ultimatum came after government facilitators at the talks unsuccessfully requested a postponement to May 3.
A new wage agreement should have been concluded by the end of March.
But incessant delays blamed on the government have led the Public Service Association (PSA), which represents 230,000 workers, to declare a dispute. Though unions affiliated to Cosatu and the Independent Labour Caucus have not gone the route taken by the PSA, their leaders said on Tuesday that they were being pushed in that direction.
"We reject the postponement and have decided to start from May 3. We will be embarking on pickets as a precursor to a total shutdown," Cosatu unions representative Mugwena Maluleke told a press briefing on Tuesday.
He said the unions would not afford the government a 30-day strike notice if it continues to ignore calls from labour to engage meaningfully.
This means that should the unions decide on a strike, they would do so without due notice and without giving the government time to implement contingency measures.
Maluleke said: "The straw that broke the camel’s back, as far as the government’s endless delaying tactics are concerned, and which prompted today’s media briefing, is the latest letter from government, penned by the acting director-general in the Department of Public Service and Administration, requesting a further postponement of the negotiations until May 3 2018."
Labour unions are demanding wage increases of between 10% and 12%. The employer has offered CPI plus 1.5% to 0.5% for the highest-paid workers.
Dispute date
Mava Scott, the spokeswoman for Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, told Business Day that the government intended to continue with the talks.
However, she refused to comment on the ultimatum issued by the unions.
The PSA has said it was still waiting on the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council to determine the date on which the dispute it declared would be heard.
