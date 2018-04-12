Stalled public sector wage talks baffle union leaders

Public-sector unions were again left grasping at straws after the government requested another postponement of the critical public servants wage talks.

This time, government facilitators requested to push the talks back until April 24 to consult with their principals, who are the heads of government departments.

The request came amid tension among parties at the Public Sector Co-ordinating Bargaining Council as labour union leaders grapple with what they said was the state’s bizarre handling of the talks. For the first time, the government has tabled two different offers to employees at the council and changed negotiators when the talks were nearing an end in February, according to the unionists.

The changes placed the talks at the brink of collapse, with the Public Service Association of SA (PSA) threatening to strike, even if it does not have the support of the rest of the public unions. On Wednesday, the union leaders held various meetings to discuss strategies on how to get the government to come to the table with a tangible offer.