No national minimum wage for May 1 as the bill needs more time for processing

The national minimum wage will not come into effect on May 1 as planned.

Business Day has learnt that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Parliament’s portfolio committee on labour gave in to demands made by interested parties for more time to be allocated for the processing of the three labour bills currently before Parliament.

The minimum wage has been described as the most significant piece of legislation affecting workers drafted since the advent of democracy.

Hearings about the National Minimum Wage Bill, the Labour Relations Act Bill, and the Basic Conditions of Employment Amendment Bill started in Parliament this week. However, stakeholders raised concern at the amount of work required in comparison to the few weeks they had to complete it.

On Wednesday, MPs described as "madness" earlier expectations that the bill would be concluded in time for the implementation of the national minimum wage policy on 1 May. The new plan, according to information received, was that the committee would decide on how to move forward after the public hearings on Friday.

Union federation Cosatu’s parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks confirmed to Business Day that it had met with the Department of Labour on Thursday and it was agreed that the "extra time" will help all sides.

He stressed that the delay was not expected to be too long, with the possible dates for the bills to come into effect being some time in June or July.