National / Labour

No national minimum wage for May 1 as the bill needs more time for processing

22 March 2018 - 14:34 Theto Mahlakoana
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE

The national minimum wage will not come into effect on May 1 as planned.

Business Day has learnt that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Parliament’s portfolio committee on labour gave in to demands made by interested parties for more time to be allocated for the processing of the three labour bills currently before Parliament.

The minimum wage has been described as the most significant piece of legislation affecting workers drafted since the advent of democracy.

Hearings about the National Minimum Wage Bill, the Labour Relations Act Bill, and the Basic Conditions of Employment Amendment Bill started in Parliament this week. However, stakeholders raised concern at the amount of work required in comparison to the few weeks they had to complete it.

On Wednesday, MPs described as "madness" earlier expectations that the bill would be concluded in time for the implementation of the national minimum wage policy on 1 May. The new plan, according to information received, was that the committee would decide on how to move forward after the public hearings on Friday.

Union federation Cosatu’s parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks confirmed to Business Day that it had met with the Department of Labour on Thursday and it was agreed that the "extra time" will help all sides.

He stressed that the delay was not expected to be too long, with the possible dates for the bills to come into effect being some time in June or July.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
De Lille unhappy about delays, saying her legal ...
National
2.
KZN Transport Department scrambling to ensure ...
National
3.
No national minimum wage for May 1 as the bill ...
National / Labour
4.
Peace of mind for cyclists and walkers as ...
National

Related Articles

National minimum wage on track for roll-out
Business

Workforce Holdings awaits word on what an ‘employee’ is
Companies

CLAIRE BISSEKER: The devil is in the detail of minimum wage
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.