Labour Court rules that regional manager fired ‘for upsetting Guptas’ be reinstated

Aubrey Tshivhandekano, who was recently dismissed as regional manager of the Department of Mineral Resources’ Mpumalanga office — allegedly for upsetting the Gupta family — has been reinstated after a court ruling against the director-general of the department.

Judge Lagrange ruled in the Labour Court on Friday that director-general Thabo Mokoena had acted in excess of the powers of his office by amending a final written warning to a dismissal in mid-February.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has previously stated that Tshivhandekano’s dismissal was linked to notices of noncompliance he issed to the Koornfontein colliery owned by the Gupta’s Tegeta Resources as well as its controversial Optimum Colliery, which was sold to Tegeta by Glencore after former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane personally intervened.