National / Labour

Labour Court rules that regional manager fired ‘for upsetting Guptas’ be reinstated

04 March 2018 - 09:36 Allan Seccombe
Picture: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS
Picture: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS

Aubrey Tshivhandekano, who was recently dismissed as regional manager of the Department of Mineral Resources’ Mpumalanga office — allegedly for upsetting the Gupta family — has been reinstated after a court ruling against the director-general of the department.

Judge Lagrange ruled in the Labour Court on Friday that director-general Thabo Mokoena had acted in excess of the powers of his office by amending a final written warning to a dismissal in mid-February.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has previously stated that Tshivhandekano’s dismissal was linked to notices of noncompliance he issed to the Koornfontein colliery owned by the Gupta’s Tegeta Resources as well as its controversial Optimum Colliery, which was sold to Tegeta by Glencore after former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane personally intervened.

Regional manager ‘fired at behest of Guptas’

Collieries linked to family were set to be given noncompliance notices
National
15 days ago

State-owned power utility Eskom has also been accused of bending over backwards to facilitate large up-front payments to ensure that Tegeta could pay for Optimum.

Noting the noncompliance notices and the allegations surrounding the underlying reasons for Tshivhandekano’s dismissal, Lagrange said if the matter was not heard on an urgent basis it would only be enrolled in October "when memories of the event are likely to have faded from the public imagination" and that "reputational damage is unlikely to be restored at that point".

Friday’s ruling focused purely on the merits of the case, and Lagrange was critical of the respondents, which included Zwane, Mokoena and the department.

The mining portfolio changed hands when NUM and ANC stalwart Gwede Mantashe replaced Zwane as mineral resources minister in a Cabinet reshuffle on February 27 – long after Tshivhandekano was dismissed.

NUM past makes Mantashe a good fit for mining portfolio

Outsiders point to the urgent need for Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe to clear out Zwane’s legacy appointments
National
4 days ago

"The respondents do not deal with the substantive merits of the alleged unlawfulness of the applicant’s dismissal," Lagrange said in the urgent matter, ordering the respondents pay all the legal costs but stopping short of ordering that they be personally liable, something Tshivhandekano’s lawyer argued for.

There was "very clear unlawfulness" in Tshivhandekano’s dismissal, he said, saying Mokoena had acted outside of his powers and breached Tshivhandekano’s employment contract.

He overturned Tshivhandekano’s dismissal.

"The first and second respondents [Zwane and Mokoena] are directed to forthwith reinstate the applicant to the position he held prior to his dismissal and to allow him to continue with his duties and responsibilities in that capacity," Lagrange said in his ruling.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

Guptas’ big heist: mines stripped, workers without boots, hard hats and milk

Strikes expose how the notorious brothers used their mines as cash cows to strip out money — thereby endangering the lives of their workers
Companies
2 hours ago

JAMIE CARR: Optimum Coal: turned to ashes

The Guptas were better at getting their mitts on an asset than making it work
Opinion
2 days ago

Sale of Gupta-owned Tegeta may be ‘fake’, warns union

No formal application had been lodged with the mineral resources department for the sale, as required
National
3 days ago

Eskom inquiry committee still battling to pin down the brothers Gupta

The Guptas had been scheduled to appear before the inquiry into state capture at Eskom on March 13‚ but the committee has not had a response
National
3 days ago

Citizenship for Guptas: ‘Gigaba should answer’

The DA and EFF want new Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba to explain why the Guptas were naturalised during  his earlier tenure 
National
4 days ago

The who’s who of Cyril Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet

It is a mixed bag of ministers, some have been accused of tender irregularity, others appear to have squeaky clean records
Politics
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Labour Court rules that regional manager fired ...
National / Labour
2.
Daniel Mantsha steps down as Denel chairman
National
3.
Cape Town to transmogrify toxic waste into clean ...
National
4.
Students said to be among dozens in court for ...
National / Education

Related Articles

Gwede Mantashe wants Mining Charter agreement in three months
Companies / Mining

Cabinet: playing politics
Features

Sale of Gupta-owned Tegeta may be ‘fake’, warns union
National

NUM past makes Mantashe a good fit for mining portfolio
National

Business is happy with Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet changes … sort of
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.