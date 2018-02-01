National / Labour

NATIONAL MINIMUM WAGE BILL

Our mistake, Department of Labour concedes

01 February 2018 - 06:18 Theto Mahlakoana
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Department of Labour has conceded that it erred when it changed the wording of the definition of "worker" in the National Minimum Wage Bill.

The admission follows Business Day reports detailing how the bill, which was gazetted in November 2017, went against recommendations of experts and a National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) agreement.

In the bill, "workers" are defined as employees as per the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, which would result in the exclusion of millions of independent contractors, subcontractors and task-based workers and limit the reach of the minimum wage coverage.

The department said on Wednesday that it would correct the error. It said it was never its intention to deviate from the Nedlac agreement made between the government, business and labour.

"The department regrets the change of wording in the definition published in the November version of the Bill. The change occurred during the certification process between the office of the chief state law adviser and the department’s drafters. It was an oversight by the department and will be corrected," it said.

Labour federations Cosatu and Fedusa representatives had told Business Day that they suspected the error had been caused by officials responsible for the drafting of the final bill. The federations welcomed the department’s concession, but were concerned that the government was committing similar errors too often.

Cosatu parliamentary leader Matthew Parks cast doubt on the capabilities of the Department of Labour. "It is worrying that this is a frequent occurrence with government inserting mysterious and highly problematic wording into bills after the Nedlac engagements have concluded," he said.

Leadership incapacity problems in the department had led to a five-year delay in the implementation of the Unemployment Insurance Fund Act, "at a time thousands of workers are being retrenched", he said.

The parliamentary portfolio committee on labour was presented with the national minimum wage bill and other labour laws being amended on Wednesday, Parks said.

The department supported submissions made by labour federations and other civil society groups, including academic research groups such as Wits University’s National Minimum Wage Initiative, which said the definition of a worker had been intentionally broadened in policy proposals to include all forms of employment.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za

‘Blunder changed’ employee definition in minimum wage bill

Labour federations are shocked by the terminology in National Minimum Wage Bill
National
2 days ago

National Minimum Wage Bill sets up annual reviews of basic pay

The National Minimum Wage Bill gives effect to the national minimum wage thrashed out in talks, and will be updated annually
National
2 months ago

National minimum wage is on its way, as draft bills go before Parliament

If the bills are passed, the minimum wage will be adjusted every year by a commission made up of business, labour, community groups and the ...
National
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
All systems go for the start of KPMG-Gupta ...
National
2.
Our mistake, Department of Labour concedes
National / Labour
3.
Zwane no-show delays state capture inquiry
National / Labour
4.
State accedes to union demands ahead of 2019 ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

‘Blunder changed’ employee definition in minimum wage bill
National

National Minimum Wage Bill sets up annual reviews of basic pay
National / Labour

National minimum wage is on its way, as draft bills go before Parliament
National / Labour

WATCH: What happens after SA gets a minimum wage
National / Labour

New laws needed to govern minimum wage, says report
National

National minimum wage may seem clear, but many questions still linger
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.