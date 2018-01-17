National / Labour

Unionised employees of Dis-Chem strike in Midrand

17 January 2018 - 12:36 Bafana Nzimande
Picket protest by workers affiliated to the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) outside Dis-Chem's warehouse in Midrand. Picture: BAFANA NZIMANDE
Picket protest by workers affiliated to the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) outside Dis-Chem's warehouse in Midrand. Picture: BAFANA NZIMANDE

Unionised Dis-Chem workers have downed tools over unpaid December 2017 bonuses and unfair labour practices.

Workers affiliated to the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) are picketing outside the Dis-Chem warehouse in Midrand‚ claiming employees have beene denied recognition and organisational rights.

Nupsaw national organiser Solly Malema said the matter was submitted to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and was not resolved.

Malema said Dis-Chem’s failure to adhere to workers’ demands would soon lead to a national strike targeting all Dis-Chem outlets.

"This is the first day of our legal strike concerning the nonpayment of annual bonuses to union members and the recognition of trade unions. We are going to embark on this strike until the company pays our members their December bonuses‚" Malema said.

"We have rules in this country and the Constitution is clear that workers can join a union of their choice. Dis-Chem must abide by the rules or we will paralyse them completely."

Dis-Chem worker Morgan Radebe is among those who claimed they were not paid their bonuses. Radebe has been with the company since 2014. He is employed as a driver.

"The company is dividing workers. Workers that don’t belong to any union were paid their bonuses. The rest of us are given excuses. How are we supposed to feed our families?" Radebe said.

Police are monitoring the peaceful protest. Private security guards are stationed at the main gate of the Dis-Chem warehouse. Dis-Chem could not be reached for comment.

Labour Court upholds Shevel scion’s dismissal from Headache Clinic

Daniel Shevel was suspended for preventing his father, Elliot Shevel, from treating patients and other misconduct
National
27 days ago

NUM gets go-ahead for coal industry strike

The National Union of Mineworkers says the CCMA has awarded it a certificate to embark on a strike that could affect Glencore, Anglo American and ...
National
2 months ago

Nehawu urges DUT staff not to budge on 10% wage increase demand

‘The obstinacy of the university management should be blamed for the disruption of the registration of students,’ the union says
National
22 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
McKinsey strongly denies corruption allegations ...
National
2.
Five premium writers on the state of SA after ...
National
3.
BREAKING NEWS: Suspended Richard Mdluli is out, ...
National
4.
City of Joburg gets strict about controlling ...
National

Related Articles

COMPANY COMMENT: Market too tired to stay Lewis rocking chair
Companies

Dis-Chem raises R1.1bn but sentiment sours on news of executive sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Dis-Chem or Clicks: which to buy?
Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.