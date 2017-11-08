National / Labour

NUM plans approved coal-sector strike

08 November 2017 - 19:13 Ed Stoddard
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) plans a coal-sector strike after wage negotiations with mining firms became deadlocked, it said on Wednesday, without giving a date for industrial action.

NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said the union had been granted a strike certificate by a government mediator, which is an important requirement before downing tools.

A protracted strike in the coal sector could affect power supply in the country, as about 85% is generated from the fossil fuel.

Reuters

