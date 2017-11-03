News Leader is broadcast every week night
WATCH: What happens after SA gets a minimum wage
Cabinet has approved draft legislation to introduce a minimum wage of R20 an hour from May next year
03 November 2017 - 11:47
The national minimum wage is now one step closer to being enacted after receiving the thumbs up from Cabinet. Madoda Vilakazi, the executive director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) explains to Business Day TV what happens next.
Cabinet has approved draft legislation to introduce a minimum wage of R20 an hour from May next year. The next step takes the draft to Parliament for further deliberation after which President Jacob Zuma will be required to sign it into law.
LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.