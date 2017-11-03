WATCH: What happens after SA gets a minimum wage

National / Labour

The national minimum wage is now one step closer to being enacted after receiving the thumbs up from Cabinet. Madoda Vilakazi, the executive director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) explains to Business Day TV what happens next.

Cabinet has approved draft legislation to introduce a minimum wage of R20 an hour from May next year. The next step takes the draft to Parliament for further deliberation after which President Jacob Zuma will be required to sign it into law.

