National / Labour

WATCH: NUM threatens to down tools

The National Union of Mineworkers has accused mining companies of arrogance and negotiating in bad faith

01 November 2017 - 11:40
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

A possible strike in the coal sector would disrupt electricity supplies.

The National Union of Mineworkers’ (NUM’s) regional chairman for the Highveld, Nelson Ratshoshi, speaks to Business Day TV about the union’s demands.

The NUM has accused mining companies of arrogance and negotiating in bad faith in the current round of wage negotiations.  The union has demanded a wage increase of 8% for 2018 and 2019 and NUM has threatened to down tools should the mines fail to meet demands by Wednesday, November 8.

How current environment is affecting mining companies' strategy

SA’s mining executives are spending most of their time fighting fires rather than crafting long-term plans
Money & Investing
20 days ago

Unions and coal firms in critical wage talks

Parties will discuss feedback from their constituencies after being on the verge of a dispute
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Post Office, Dlamini to thrash out grant ...
National
2.
WATCH: NUM threatens to down tools
National / Labour
3.
WATCH: Irate SA taxpayers could be on the verge ...
National
4.
Peter Hain to expose UK bank's Gupta links
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.