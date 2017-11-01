WATCH: NUM threatens to down tools
The National Union of Mineworkers has accused mining companies of arrogance and negotiating in bad faith
01 November 2017 - 11:40
A possible strike in the coal sector would disrupt electricity supplies.
The National Union of Mineworkers’ (NUM’s) regional chairman for the Highveld, Nelson Ratshoshi, speaks to Business Day TV about the union’s demands.
The NUM has accused mining companies of arrogance and negotiating in bad faith in the current round of wage negotiations. The union has demanded a wage increase of 8% for 2018 and 2019 and NUM has threatened to down tools should the mines fail to meet demands by Wednesday, November 8.
