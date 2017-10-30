Chubb security guards affiliated to the South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu) start a strike on Monday.

"Satawu served Chubb with a 48-hour strike notice on Friday‚ after negotiations that began in December last year remained unresolved despite intervention from the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)‚" Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela said.

"Management has refused to sign an agency shop agreement that will ensure that Chubb workers who are not affiliated to a union pay an agency fee equivalent to the union subscription.

"The Labour Relations Act stipulates that any union that has at least 50% plus one membership is entitled to an agency shop agreement‚ because the non-unionised workers enjoy the same benefits fought for by the union."

According to Satawu‚ management has also refused to implement a promotion policy that was agreed by both parties.

Satawu also wanted Chubb to pay managers a weekend standby allowance of R1‚000 a month‚ while the company was willing to pay only R350‚ Sabela said.

"The union wants the company to align the date it implements the annual wage increase to the industry norm of September 1‚ instead of January 1."

She said Satawu members would remain on strike until Chubb met their demands or a suitable settlement was reached.