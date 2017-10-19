Public sector unions want at least 10% wage increases

Public sector unions have tabled a consolidated list of demands, including general salary increases of 10%-12%, with the Public Sector Co-ordinating Bargaining Council.

The unions called for the abolition of levels 1, 2 and 3 employment scales as workers in these categories earned "slave wages". The categories include administration staff and general workers. Unions proposed that levels 4 to 7 would get the highest increase of 12%, while levels 8 to 10 would receive 11% and levels 11 and 12 would get 10%.

In a document containing details of a special council meeting held two weeks ago, the unions representing the majority of state employees cited the effect of the economy’s junk status on the disposable income of public servants, saying it needed to be corrected.

However, the Public Service Association has now said that if it had known President Jacob Zuma would reshuffle the Cabinet it would have demanded more from the government.

The union’s deputy general manager, Tahir Maepa, told Business Day they dreaded the effect Tuesday’s reshuffle would have on public-sector wages.

"If we had known there was going to be another reshuffle, we would have waited and not tabled our demands. In the long run the reshuffle will have a negative impact on the eco-nomy. Political instability is not good for the country’s economy. We may not feel it today, but in days to come it will have a detrimental effect," he said.